Pets & Animals

Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coyote was captured on the steps of an apartment building in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police officers were seen surrounding the animal with guns drawn in the 6400-block of N. Newgard Wednesday.

Chicago Animal Care and Control safely got the coyote into a van. But before that, it was an unsuspecting pedestrian who came across it first.

"I was just walking by in the neighborhood and I noticed that dog over there staring something down," witness Miguel Castellanos said. "I noticed something growling at me."

The coyote was taken to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. It's expected to be released into a forest soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagorogers parkwild animalscoyotesanimalchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streeterville building evacuated for 'hazmat situation' after death
Loretto Hospital COO resigns amid COVID vaccine scandals
Man killed in shooting outside Bridgeview Secretary of State facility
What is the future of downtown Chicago?
Chicago mayor slams CPS vaccine provider
CPD under fire for handling of 10-year-old girl's sex trafficking case
Chicago area housing market hottest it's been in over a decade
Show More
Uber driver fatally shot while trying to fight off carjacker, family says
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain late Thursday
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID vaccine; IL reports 2,793 new cases
Jacobs HS alum now Loyola basketball star
Waukegan renaming 2 schools due to namesakes' ties to slavery
More TOP STORIES News