Beer Under Glass 2022 highlights Illinois brewers at Union Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild is hosting nearly 300 craft breweries across the state at Union Station for the return of Illinois Craft Beer Week May 13-20, 2022.
The annual event will feature in-person events during Illinois Craft Beer Week, including the Guild's signature festival and fundraiser, Beer Under Glass.
Ray Stout from the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.
Pilot Project in Logan Square will be one of about 125 breweries featured over the next week, which will give beer drinkers a map on how to support local breweries throughout the next year, Stout said.
All money spent on local breweries stays in the state.
For a full lineup of events and activities for Illinois Craft Beer Week, click here.
