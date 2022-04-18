2 Chicago police officers among 5 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were among five people hospitalized Monday morning after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to police.
The officers, a 26-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, were driving north on the Dan Ryan near 31st Street about 4:05 a.m. when they were rear-ended, police and fire officials said.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, officials said.
A third person injured in the crash was also taken to the University of Chicago, and two others were taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center, officials said. All three were also in good condition.
Illinois state police were investigating.
