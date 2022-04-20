DUI driver charged in Dan Ryan Expressway crash that injured 5, including 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that injured five people, including two police officers, on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday.Dwayne S. Harvey, from Gary, caused a three-car chain-reaction crash around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police.Harvey, 36, first rear-ended a Chicago police squad car, which then crashed into a Jeep Compass, state police said.The officers - a man, 26, and a woman, 33 - were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, state police said. Harvey and the driver and passenger of the Jeep were also taken to hospitals with injuries.Harvey was charged with: driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, following too closely, and not wearing a seat belt.