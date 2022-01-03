Man charged with reckless homicide in Auburn Gresham crash that killed pedestrian, injured baby: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old Chicago man was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle in connection with a September crash in Auburn Gresham that left a pedestrian dead and an infant injured.Amari Brown was arrested Sunday by the fugitive apprehension task force in Auburn Gresham after being identified as the suspect who caused the crash Sept. 28 in the 8100-block of South Racine Avenue that killed a 52-year-old woman, Chicago police said.He was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.Chicago police said another 23-year-old man driving a Chevy Impala, who also had an infant in his car, was driving west on 81st Street and had the green light. As he crossed the intersection, police said a man in a Chrysler 300 driving north on Racine ran the red light.The Impala struck the Chrysler in the intersection, causing the Chrysler to spin. The Chrysler then struck a 52-year-old female pedestrian before crashing into a building.Police said the woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she died.The woman, Malinda Massey, was well-known in the neighborhood. Residents said she was at the bus stop to head to work at the time of the crash.When the car struck the building, it severed a gas line and prevented neighbors from helping her."Everybody wanted to help her," said Jovon Smith, owner of JS Liquors. "But you've got gas coming out like water."Her distraught husband ran to the scene in his pajamas.Witnesses said the driver of the Impala was able to get himself and the baby out through the car's sunroof. They said the Chrysler took off from the scene, but was later apprehended.The driver of the Impala suffered a broken arm and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment. Chicago fire officials said the infant in the car was hospitalized, but they did not elaborate on the nature of the baby's injuries. The man was in fair condition, but the baby was seriously hurt, officials said.Smith said cars speed through the neighborhood all too often."They don't stop. This 81st Street is like a drag strip. They don't stop," he said.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured, police said.Brown is due in court Monday.