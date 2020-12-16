car crash

2 injured in Brainerd crash, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Brainerd on the South Side.

Fire officials responded to a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the 9400 block of South Halsted Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two adults were transported to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police didn't immediately release details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
