2 injured in Brainerd crash, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Brainerd on the South Side.
Fire officials responded to a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the 9400 block of South Halsted Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Two adults were transported to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.
Chicago police didn't immediately release details.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
