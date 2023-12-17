WATCH LIVE

Chicago police officer injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash while assisting motorist

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, December 17, 2023 6:34PM
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash while assisting a motorist Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 6:10 a.m., the motorist was in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 31st Street when they lost control of their vehicle and struck the left concrete barrier, Illinois State Police said.

A responding officer was parked behind the motorist with their emergency lights on while providing traffic control when another vehicle struck them, causing them to hit the motorist in front of them, state police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, officials said.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 7 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

