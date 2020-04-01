1 killed in crash involving CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a CTA bus on the South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the crash at about 4:52 a.m. near 69th Street and Ashland Avenue. Police said a CTA bus was involved in a crash with a vehicle.

The Chicago Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. The bus driver was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Details on any other injuries were not immediately available.
