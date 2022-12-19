Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police

Teen died at University of Chicago hospital, police said

A Chicago crash on 51st Street in Fuller Park left a teen girl dead and injured 5 others early Monday morning, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl died and at least five others were injured early Monday morning in a crash on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a crash in which a van hit the center median about 1:15 a.m. in the 300-block of West 51st Street, in Fuller Park, CPD said.

Chicago police said the vehicle had six people in it, who were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and Provident Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at University of Chicago, CPD said.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about how the crash took place.

CPD was still investigating just before 6 a.m., and 51st was shut down at Shields Avenue.

Area One detectives are investigating.