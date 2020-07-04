2 Chicago police officers hurt in Humboldt Park crash

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a pole Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.They were in the squad car heading west through an intersection at 2:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue when they swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to Chicago police.A woman who was at the gas station on the corner saw it happen."I heard tires scratching [and] looked up. The officers were coming as if responding to a call," she said. "There was another car coming and they swerved and came flying into the pole."The officers lost control and the squad car crashed into a pole, police said. Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not immediately known.