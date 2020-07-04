2 Chicago police officers hurt in Humboldt Park crash

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a pole Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were in the squad car heading west through an intersection at 2:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue when they swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to Chicago police.

A woman who was at the gas station on the corner saw it happen.

"I heard tires scratching [and] looked up. The officers were coming as if responding to a call," she said. "There was another car coming and they swerved and came flying into the pole."

The officers lost control and the squad car crashed into a pole, police said. Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not immediately known.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
