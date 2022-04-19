1 hurt in Kenwood crash after SUV goes through fence, hits building, Chicago police and fire say

An unknown driver in a gold Cadillac SUV was driving about 4:45 p.m. in the 4600-block of South Lake Park Avenue when the car went through a wrought iron fence and hit a building, causing a three-story wooden porch to collapse.
A 71-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, but it was unclear if he was the driver, Chicago police said.
The Department of Buildings responded to the scene about 6 p.m. to assess the damage.