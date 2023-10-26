Chicago police officer injured in Lakeview crash: CPD

A Chicago crash injured a CPD officer in a parking lot on Addison in Lakeview, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in a Lakeview parking lot on the North Side.

Around 8:30 p.m., the officer was walking through a parking lot in the 800-block of West Addison Street when they were struck by a driver, Chicago police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury to the elbow and was listed in good condition, officials said.

Police say the incident wasn't a hit-and-run. No citations were pending as of Wednesday night.

