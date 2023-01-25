2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Lawndale crash after squad car hits truck

2 Chicago police officers injured said to be in good condition

There was a Chicago crash Tuesday night in which 2 CPD officers were among 4 injured on West Harrison Street in Lawndale.

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were among four people hurt Tuesday night after their squad car struck a box truck on the West Side.

About 7:25 p.m., the squad car was going west near the 2800-block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street in Lawndale, police said.

Two officers were taken to a hospital, where both were in good condition, officials said. The 34-year-old driver and 48-year-old passenger of the truck were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.

