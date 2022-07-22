Chicago crash kills 1, injures 3 on North Side: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and three other people were hurt Thursday night in a crash at an intersection in Magnolia Glen on the North Side.About 11:50 p.m., three people in a black sedan were going "at a high rate of speed" north on Broadway when they struck a RAV4 going west on Hollywood Avenue, Chicago police said.A passenger of the sedan suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the striking car was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was in fair condition. A second passenger in the sedan was also taken to St. Francis for minor injuries and was in good condition, officials said.The driver of the RAV4 was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said. His condition wasn't immediately available.The driver of the sedan was placed in custody as charges were pending.