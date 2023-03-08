Man killed in fiery West Side crash, Chicago police say

A fiery Chicago crash left one man dead on North Cicero Avenue on the city's West Side early Wednesday morning, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after a fiery crash on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A white Chevy Traverse was driving north at a high rate of speed just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1000-block of North Cicero Avenue, when it rear-ended an Acura MDX, CPD said.

The impact caused the Acura to crash and then become engulfed in flames, police said.

The man driving the Acura was pronounced deceased by Chicago fire officials on the scene.

RELATED: 3 killed in fiery crash during Washington Heights drag racing ID'd by medical examiner

The man driving the Chevy was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition, and will be issued traffic citations, CPD said.

Major accidents is on the scene investigating.

Neither man was immediately identified.