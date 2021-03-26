3 hurt, including 7-month-old boy, in West Englewood crash

CHICAGO -- Three people were hurt, including a 7-month old boy, in a vehicle crash early Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.
A 30-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed about 1:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue when he struck a curb causing his Ford Focus to flip on its side, Chicago police said.
The driver and a 27-year-old woman riding in the Ford were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition police said.
A 7-month-old boy was transported to Comers Children's Hospital also in fair condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported, according to police.
No citations have been issued, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
