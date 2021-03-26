3 hurt, including 7-month-old boy, in West Englewood crash

CHICAGO -- Three people were hurt, including a 7-month old boy, in a vehicle crash early Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

A 30-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed about 1:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue when he struck a curb causing his Ford Focus to flip on its side, Chicago police said.

The driver and a 27-year-old woman riding in the Ford were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition police said.

A 7-month-old boy was transported to Comers Children's Hospital also in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

No citations have been issued, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodcar crashchild injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Chicago shooting in Brighton Park leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Some IL unemployment fraud victims have state tax refund stripped away
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Washington Park
Show More
Pepsi's newest flavor has Peeps in it
Chicago Weather: Breezy and cloudy Friday
Man charged in 'random' attack on alderman outside River North bar
South Shore woman gets hospital bill after receiving free COVID vaccine
Chicago loosens outdoor COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News