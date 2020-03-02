1 killed, 2 injured after car hits River North fire hydrant following crash, police chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was killed after slamming into a fire hydrant in Chicago's River North neighborhood after being involved in an earlier crash and police chase Monday morning, police said.

A 26-year-old man in a Lexus was rear-ended by a woman at Ohio and Wells streets at around 1:45 a.m. Police said the woman got out to inspect the damage when the Lexus driver said he had a gun and drove off.

The woman called police who spotted the SUV and gave chase. Police said they terminated their chase prior to the driver of the Lexus crashing into a pole and fire hydrant in the 700-block of North Lasalle Drive.

The driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

A female passenger in the Lexus was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A Chicago police officer was also transported to a hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The Chicago police Major Accidents Division is investigating the crash.
