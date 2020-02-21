2 Chicago police officers among 5 injured in crash in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were seriously injured in a crash following a police chase in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said the officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle on the South Side when the vehicle fled. Officers gave chase, but the driver put the vehicle in reverse at a high speed and struck the unmarked police car.

Two officers were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. Three people in the vehicle that hit the police car were taken to University of Chicago and Christ hospitals in unknown condition.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
