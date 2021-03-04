2 killed, 5 seriously hurt in high-speed Scottsdale crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- An 86-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were killed and five more people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night in Scottsdale on the South Side.The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. in the 8300-block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.The 86 year old was driving north on Pulaski in his tan Ford Explorer before trying to make a left turn on 85th Street, police said. That's reportedly when a white Lincoln Aviator traveling south on Pulaski hit the passenger side of his car at a high rate of speed.A 25-year-old woman was driving the Lincoln, police said.The 86 year old was killed, and the 53 year old was initially in "grave" condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn before being pronounced deceased, Chicago fire officials said. Two more adults were at the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.A 6-year-old boy and another two adults were also hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. The minor was being treated at Comer Children's Hospital, while the adults were at the University of Chicago Medical Center.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the two people who died.The 25-year-old driver was cited, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.