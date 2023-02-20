5 injured in River North crash that led to CPD chase, police say

A River North crash injured 5 on Dearborn and resulted in a Chicago police chase Sunday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- Five people were hurt Sunday night in a traffic crash in River North.

About 8:30 p.m., officers saw a black Jeep running red lights in the 500-block of North Dearborn Street when it struck a silver sedan with four occupants, Chicago police said.

The occupants in the sedan were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene but was placed into custody after a brief pursuit, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital for back pain.

He was issued citations for traffic violations.

