Chicago hit-and-run driver slams into Griddle 24 restaurant in River North, injuring 4, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the driver who slammed their car into a restaurant in the River North neighborhood early Saturday morning.According to police, a white Dodge Charger was driving erratically in the middle of the intersection of W. Chicago Ave. and N. Orleans St. around 3 a.m.Investigators said the driver lost control of the car, jumped a curb and hit the Griddle 24 restaurant. Four people inside the restaurant were injured, but are expected to recover.Both the driver and passenger fled the scene after the crash, police said.