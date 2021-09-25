car into building

Chicago hit-and-run driver slams into Griddle 24 restaurant in River North, injuring 4, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver flees after slamming into River North diner, 4 injured: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the driver who slammed their car into a restaurant in the River North neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, a white Dodge Charger was driving erratically in the middle of the intersection of W. Chicago Ave. and N. Orleans St. around 3 a.m.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the car, jumped a curb and hit the Griddle 24 restaurant. Four people inside the restaurant were injured, but are expected to recover.

Both the driver and passenger fled the scene after the crash, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northcar crashchicago crimerestaurantcar into buildingchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Car crashes into Near North Side Dior store
Shooting causes 2 cars to crash into SW Side restaurant
Woman killed when car tears through home in Gary; driver also hurt
Bodycam video shows altercation, shooting that killed Dolton woman
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
Man shoots 2 teens during carjacking in Hoffman Estates: police
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
ESPN's College GameDay in Chicago for Notre Dame vs Wisconsin
First-ever Berwyn Blues Festival happening this weekend
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler, breezy Saturday
Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots?
Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate
Shooting on CTA bus in Irving Park injures man
Mother of missing veteran says 5-year-old case needs more attention
More TOP STORIES News