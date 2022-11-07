WATCH LIVE

Streeterville crash: Sports car plows through furniture store, destroying items inside

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, November 7, 2022 12:04PM
The damaged sports car could be seen just after midnight.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a furniture store early Monday morning in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

A damaged sports car could be seen just after midnight in the 500-block of inner DuSable Lake Shore Drive. It appeared to have plowed through a Cort Furniture Store, destroying items inside.

An ambulance was on the scene, but it was not immediately clear if the driver was injured. It was also not clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

