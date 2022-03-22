2 killed, 2 critically injured in fiery Washington Park crash, Chicago fire officials say

fatal crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews remained on the scene of a fiery Washington Park crash in which two were killed and two more injured hours later early Tuesday morning.

Two people died and two more were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Washington Park Monday night.

Chicago police said the red SUV, which was carrying four people including the driver about 8:30 p.m., was driving east on Morgan Drive when it sideswiped a silver Chrysler sedan also driving east. It then veered off the road and struck a tree.

Three people were trapped in the car and had to be extracted. One person was ejected, fire officials said.

RELATED: Batavia car crash on Kirk Road leaves 2 dead, woman and young child injured: police

As Chicago firefighters were working to rescue the victims, there appeared to be an explosion that threw them back. At times, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department. The other two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the two victims who died were the 35-year-old driver of the SUV and a 23-year-old woman. The two people hospitalized were a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.

No further details were released. Area One detectives are investigating.

