Car slams into Wendy's near Midway Airport before driving off, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car slammed into a Wendy's near Midway Airport and then took off Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The crash occurred in the 5600-block of South Archer Avenue at about 12:58 a.m. as police said the vehicle hit the side of the restaurant and then left.Police said they are looking for a dark blue sedan, possibly a Lexus, with front-end damage in connection with the crash.The vehicle appears to have driven straight through the glass wall and into a dining area of the restaurant, knocking over some of the tables. However because most of the fast food restaurants in the city are still only open for takeout and drive thru only there most likely would have been no one sitting inside at the time.The drive-thru was open at the time, but no injuries were reported either inside or outside the restaurant.