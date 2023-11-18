WATCH LIVE

West Lawn crash: Driver dies after hitting SW Side building, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, November 18, 2023 12:39PM
Driver dies after crashing into West Lawn building: CPD
A Chicago crash left a driver dead after he hit a South Pulaski Road building in West Lawn, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- A driver died after he struck a building Friday night in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The driver, a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old in a silver SUV, jumped the curb and struck the building in the 6500-block of South Pulaski Road just before 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

