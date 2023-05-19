Woman charged after Chicago crash, 3 armed robberies: CPD

Chicago police are investigating a crash in the city's West Town neighborhood that may be linked to a carjacking and several armed robberies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle crash and three armed robberies that all took place Thursday morning on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Mercedes Jackson has been charged with felony robbery, while armed with a firearm, CPD said in a news release Friday morning.

She was arrested just before 11:15 a.m. in the 800-block of North Racine Avenue after crashing a stolen Jeep into a building near Milwaukee and Elston avenues in Noble Square, and trying to run from police, according to CPD.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, police said.

Jackson was accused of robbing at least three men at gunpoint prior to the crash.

A 44-year-old man was robbed about 9:05 a.m. in the 1700-block of West Crystal Street, a 36-year-old man was robbed just before 10 a.m. in the 1800-block of West Chicago Avenue and a 30-year-old man was robbed about 10:10 a.m. in the 700-block of North Willard Court, police said.

No one was injured in the incidents, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Jackson's arrest also came after a string of additional armed robberies and carjacking attempts on the Northwest Side.

The first happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Cortland Street, when police said a 56-year-old man was attacked by three male suspects who jumped out of a blue sedan and stole his belongings. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Less than 30 minutes later, police said a 63-year-old man was robbed in the 2300-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Five minutes later, a 29-year-old woman was robbed in the 2200-block of California Avenue.

There is no word of any more arrests.

Jackson is due in bond court Friday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood