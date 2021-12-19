Woodlawn crash kills 1, injures CTA bus driver, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One person was dead and a CTA bus driver injured Sunday morning following a crash in Woodlawn on the Far South Side.A woman, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, crashed into a CTA bus about 1:20 a.m. in the 6300-block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said. The bus didn't have any passengers aboard, police said.The woman suffered head and body trauma, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.The bus driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with back pain, police said. He was listed in good condition, according to officials.