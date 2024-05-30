2 boys critically injured in separate hit-and-runs, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young boys were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes in Chicago Wednesday night, police said.

The first crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 12400-block of South Lowe Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were both struck by an SUV with a male driver, who fled the scene.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital with a leg injury and is listed in critical condition. The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The second crash occurred in the 100-block of North Menard Avenue in the Austin neighborhood at about 7:13 p.m.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation said that the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with either crash and Area Four detectives are investigating

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood