Chicago crime: Teen sexually assaulted by man who picked her up at bus stop on 95th Street, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police want your help to find a man who sexually assaulted a teen he picked up at a bus stop.Investigators say the 18-year-old was waiting for a bus outside of the CTA Red Line station at 95th Street Sunday night when a man offered her a ride around 11:25 p.m.He then drove her to an alley near 101st Street and S. Peoria Street and sexually assaulted her, police said. The victim was able to flee from the man and notify police.Police said the man is in his 30s or 40s, has long blonde dreadlocks and was driving an older model, four-door green sedan with a cracked windshield and tape on the rear passenger side window.Anyone with any information is asked to call Chicago police.