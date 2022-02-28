chicago crime

Chicago crime: Teen sexually assaulted by man who picked her up at bus stop on 95th Street, CPD says

Teen was driven to 101st and Peoria and sexually assaulted, Chicago police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen sexually assaulted by man who picked her up at bus stop: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police want your help to find a man who sexually assaulted a teen he picked up at a bus stop.

Investigators say the 18-year-old was waiting for a bus outside of the CTA Red Line station at 95th Street Sunday night when a man offered her a ride around 11:25 p.m.

SEE ALSO | River North shooting: Shots fired outside Red Line station for 2nd time in hours; man hit with gun

He then drove her to an alley near 101st Street and S. Peoria Street and sexually assaulted her, police said. The victim was able to flee from the man and notify police.

Police said the man is in his 30s or 40s, has long blonde dreadlocks and was driving an older model, four-door green sedan with a cracked windshield and tape on the rear passenger side window.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chicago police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago crimesex assaultteenchicago police departmentcta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Man, 18, charged after Chicago 'Bean' vandalized: CPD
Man hit with gun, shots fired outside CTA station in River North: CPD
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North
TOP STORIES
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Man hit with gun, shots fired outside CTA station in River North: CPD
IL reports 1,831 new COVID cases, 12 deaths
Illinois, Chicago lift face mask mandates
FIFA bans Russia from World Cup qualifiers over Ukraine war
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
Rogers Park woman visiting family trapped by Ukraine war
Show More
Man, 18, charged after Chicago 'Bean' vandalized: CPD
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
House explosion MN: Woman, 20, killed while housesitting, sheriff says
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North
Chicago Weather: Milder, breezier Monday
More TOP STORIES News