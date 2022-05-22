Chicago police warn residents after armed carjackings reported on South Side

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents of two armed carjackings reported recently in Kenwood.In each case, the suspects approached a female in her vehicle, pulled out guns and demanded the keys to her vehicle before driving off, Chicago police said.One incident happened at 6:30 a.m. May 19 in the 6300 block of South Kenwood Avenue, police said. The other happened an hour later in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.The suspects were described as two males between 17 and 20 years old wearing black hooded sweatshirts and face masks. They were seen driving around in a gray Toyota Camry and white Honda sedan.Anyone with information can call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.