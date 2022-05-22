CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents of two armed carjackings reported recently in Kenwood.
The video featured is from a previous report.
In each case, the suspects approached a female in her vehicle, pulled out guns and demanded the keys to her vehicle before driving off, Chicago police said.
One incident happened at 6:30 a.m. May 19 in the 6300 block of South Kenwood Avenue, police said. The other happened an hour later in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.
RELATED: Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
The suspects were described as two males between 17 and 20 years old wearing black hooded sweatshirts and face masks. They were seen driving around in a gray Toyota Camry and white Honda sedan.
Anyone with information can call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Chicago police warn residents after armed carjackings reported on South Side
CARJACKING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News