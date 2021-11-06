chicago crime

Chicago police warn residents of recent robberies in West Town

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of recent robberies that occurred at the end of October and beginning of November in West Town on the Northwest Side.

In both attacks, two women approached a person and demanded personal belongings, police said.


In one incident, a person had her car stolen at gunpoint and, in the other, the women battered the victim and fled without stealing anything, police said.

One attack occurred on Oct. 26 about 4:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Superior Street, while the other happened on Wednesday in the 2100 block of West Huron Street about 4 p.m., police said.


Anyone with information can call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest townchicago crimerobberyarmed robberycarjacking
CHICAGO CRIME
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Man charged in shooting that injured 1-year-old boy
2 killed in West Ridge after driver runs red light
Woman, 20, shot while driving in Fifth City, critically hurt: CPD
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's wife carjacked by armed man, young girl: police sources
Legal expert analyzes Rittenhouse trial as Kenosha braces for verdict
11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father, 3 others
State trooper's squad struck head-on by drunk driver on I-55: ISP
2 found shot to death inside Riverside apartment ID'd, police say
Safari Land shooting: Suspect caught in Villa Park incident
Search continues for teen last seen at MSU nearly 2 weeks ago
Show More
Weather 'likely' factor in semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Man killed in shooting after funeral outside Gary church ID'd
Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse shooting timeline
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Chicago panel to weigh $2M settlement in deadly CPD chase
More TOP STORIES News