Chicago police warn residents of recent robberies in West Town

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of recent robberies that occurred at the end of October and beginning of November in West Town on the Northwest Side.In both attacks, two women approached a person and demanded personal belongings, police said.In one incident, a person had her car stolen at gunpoint and, in the other, the women battered the victim and fled without stealing anything, police said.One attack occurred on Oct. 26 about 4:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Superior Street, while the other happened on Wednesday in the 2100 block of West Huron Street about 4 p.m., police said.Anyone with information can call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.