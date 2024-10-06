Armed robbers use dating app to lure victims to abandoned building on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Saturday after multiple armed robberies involved the use of dating apps to lure the victims to a secluded location.

The recent crimes happened on the South Side.

In each robbery, two to three males robbed the victims after messaging each victim through a dating app and arranging for them to meet at a specific address.

In two robberies, the suspects had the victims meet them at an abandoned building in the 800 block of East 90th Street in Burnside. In the first incident on September 15, the suspects used a knife and stole a handgun from a victim. In the second incident on September 24, the suspects used a handgun.

Another similar robbery happened Thursday in the 8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Auburn Gresham, where the suspects again used a handgun, police said.

No further information about the crimes were immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

