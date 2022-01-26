8 armed robberies, carjacking in Logan Square and Bucktown linked to 2 suspects: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two men are suspected of being involved in eight armed robberies and carjackings in Logan Square and Bucktown over the course of two separate days.
Police issued a community alert for the incidents, four of which happened Sunday and four of which happened Tuesday. According to CPD, the suspects arrive at each crime in a four door dark blue sedan. One or two of the men approach the victim, pull out a gun, and demand belongings, money, and in one incident the victim's car.
They then fled the scene.
On both days, the crimes were committed in sprees over short spans of time.
Police said Sunday's incidents took place in:
- the 2200-block of North Washtenaw Ave. at 4:25 p.m.
- the 3000-block of North Sawyer Ave. between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m.
- the 3100-block of West Belden Avenue at 6:08 p.m.
- and the 1300-block of West Ashland Ave. at 7:10 pm.
Police said Tuesday's incidents took place in:
- the 2100-block of North Oakley Ave. at 9:45 a.m.
- the 2100-block of North Milwaukee Ave. at 9:47 a.m.
- the 2100-block of West Armitage Ave. at 9:49 a.m.
- and the 4000-block of North Milwaukee Ave. at 11:56 p.m.
Police described the first suspect as a Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 140-145 lbs., wearing dark clothing, and the second suspect as a Black male, 18-25 years old, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, 130-140 lbs., wearing dark clothing.
If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
