armed robbery

8 armed robberies, carjacking in Logan Square and Bucktown linked to 2 suspects: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two men are suspected of being involved in eight armed robberies and carjackings in Logan Square and Bucktown over the course of two separate days.

Police issued a community alert for the incidents, four of which happened Sunday and four of which happened Tuesday. According to CPD, the suspects arrive at each crime in a four door dark blue sedan. One or two of the men approach the victim, pull out a gun, and demand belongings, money, and in one incident the victim's car.

READ MORE: Man, 19, charged in Humboldt Park, Logan Square carjackings

They then fled the scene.

On both days, the crimes were committed in sprees over short spans of time.

RELATED: Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side

Police said Sunday's incidents took place in:

- the 2200-block of North Washtenaw Ave. at 4:25 p.m.
- the 3000-block of North Sawyer Ave. between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m.
- the 3100-block of West Belden Avenue at 6:08 p.m.
- and the 1300-block of West Ashland Ave. at 7:10 pm.

Police said Tuesday's incidents took place in:

- the 2100-block of North Oakley Ave. at 9:45 a.m.
- the 2100-block of North Milwaukee Ave. at 9:47 a.m.
- the 2100-block of West Armitage Ave. at 9:49 a.m.
- and the 4000-block of North Milwaukee Ave. at 11:56 p.m.

Police described the first suspect as a Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 140-145 lbs., wearing dark clothing, and the second suspect as a Black male, 18-25 years old, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, 130-140 lbs., wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarebucktownchicago crimechicago violencechicago police departmentarmed robberycarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Man, 19, charged in Humboldt Park, Logan Square carjackings: CPD
Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side: police
Man has belongings, car violently stolen in North Park armed robbery
'Something was wrong': Lincoln Park robbery victims describe attack
TOP STORIES
75 years after Al Capone's death, it's not your dad's Chicago Outfit
Death of ISP trooper, wife ruled a murder-suicide
Bears hire Ryan Poles as new GM
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Apple CEO allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house
Bitter, dangerous cold moves into Chicago area
Original 13th Amendment on display in Chicago for Black History Month
Show More
St. Charles woman sues after attacked by neighbors' dogs
Republican candidates for Illinois governor blast Pritzker on crime
Barry Bonds rejected from Hall of Fame; Big Papi elected
IL reports 13,706 new COVID cases, 121 deaths
Mars Wrigley closing West Side Chicago plant
More TOP STORIES News