Armed teen charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses in 1 hour, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of robbing five businesses in one hour Wednesday on the North Side.

The teen is charged with five felony counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification, Chicago police said.

The robberies began around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Pratt, police said. Another took place at 5:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Sheridan, and five minutes later the teen robbed a third store in the 5100 block of North Broadway.

At 5:53 a.m. he allegedly robbed a fourth store in the 1400 block of West Montrose and his alleged spree ended two minutes later when he robbed a store in the 1500 block of West Lawrence, police said.

The teen was arrested hours later at 10:26 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Peoria, police said.

He is due to appear in juvenile court Thursday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
