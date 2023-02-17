Man charged in unprovoked, random attacks on Near North Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man is in custody for attacking three people without provocation and minutes apart on Clark Street on the Near North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after allegedly attacking several people without provocation on the Near North Side.

Isaac Azuara is facing three misdemeanor counts of battery, according to Chicago police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Police said Azuara grabbed a 29-year-old woman and punched her in the face at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200-block of North Clark Street.

He also punched a 32-year-old woman, causing her to fall, then kicked her when she was on the ground, CPD said.

Azuara then allegedly pushed a 32-year-old man and tried to punch him, but the victim was able to dodge it.

Police said the attacks were unprovoked and appear to be random. They all occurred within minutes of each other.