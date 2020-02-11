At least 50 storage units broken into on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police responded to a massive break-in at a storage facility on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.

The break-in occurred in the 2300-block of North Harlem Avenue at about 3 a.m., police said.

Police said it appeared someone broke through the fence of the facility and then pried open the locks of at least 50 storage units.

It is not known if anything was taken from the units, police said.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
