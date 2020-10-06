Woman fatally stabbed, shot in Norwood Park on Northwest Side; 1 in custody, police say

CHICAGO -- A 41-year-old woman was fatally stabbed and shot Tuesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 12:30 a.m. officers responded to calls for help at a home in the 5100 block of North Newland Avenue, and found the woman with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot to her mouth area, police said.

She was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the woman's name.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said. Two knives and a gun were found at the scene.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

