Woman fatally stabbed, shot in Norwood Park on Northwest Side; 1 in custody, police say

CHICAGO -- A 41-year-old woman was fatally stabbed and shot Tuesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.About 12:30 a.m. officers responded to calls for help at a home in the 5100 block of North Newland Avenue, and found the woman with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot to her mouth area, police said.She was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the woman's name.A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said. Two knives and a gun were found at the scene.Chicago police continue to investigate.