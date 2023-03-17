WATCH LIVE

burglary

15 businesses targeted is rash of North Side burglaries, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 2:45AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert, warning about burglars targeting businesses on the city's North Side.

There have been a total of 15 reported incidents since the middle of February.

ABC7 found three businesses with boarded-up doors in the area where some of these burglaries took place.

Chicago police said that's how these break-ins take place, with someone pushing through doors or breaking the glass doors.

