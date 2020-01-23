VIDEO: 4 masked burglars steal ATM from River West liquor store, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four masked burglars broke into a River West liquor store and stole an ATM Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred in the 700-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. Police said the burglars broke the glass of the store and took the ATM before fleeing in a black Nissan.

Surveillance video from the store shows the burglars loading the ATM into the car.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
