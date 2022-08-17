Car stolen from River North gas station as driver pumps gas, 1 in custody: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a car was stolen from a River North gas station, Chicago police said.

Police said at about 6:45 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was pumping gas in the 600-block of North LaSalle Street with her driver's side door open.

The suspect jumped into the open car and fled westbound, police said. A security guard at the gas station pulled out a gun and fired shots at the thief, though it was not immediately clear if the thief or the car was struck.

The car was found in the 6600-block of South Champlain Avenue and one person was taken into custody, police said.

The woman was struck by the door of the car as the thief took off and was cut on her knee. She declined medical attention, according to CPD. No other injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.