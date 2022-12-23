Chicago police: Armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

At least eight armed robberies happening within hours Thursday night and Friday morning.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday.

The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.

Ten minutes later, in the 700-block of West Grand Avenue, two armed robbers in a silver Toyota approached a 39-year-old man and took his personal belongings, police said.

At least six more robberies occurred in the same area just minutes apart, police said. The robbers were in a silver Toyota SUV in each attack.

The robberies occurred:

About 2:40 a.m. in the 100-block of South Paulina Street

About 2:50 a.m. in the 500-block of North Ashland Avenue

About 3 a.m. in the 1600-block of West Warren Boulevard

About 3:05 a.m. in the 1700-block of West Cullerton Street

About 3:10 a.m. in the 1600-block of West Erie Street

About 3:20 a.m. in the 1500-block of West 21st Street

Police said none of the victims were injured in the attacks. There was no one in custody.

