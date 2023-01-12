WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: Thieves smash windows at 4 businesses in NW Side strip mall

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, January 12, 2023 12:36PM
4 businesses in NW Side strip mall burglarized
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said four businesses in a strip mall on the Northwest Side were burglarized Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four businesses in a strip mall on the Northwest Side were burglarized Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at about 3:08 a.m. at the strip mall in the 5300-block of North Cumberland Avenue.

Chicago smash-and-grab: Group of burglars steal cash register, merchandise from Lincoln Park store

Officers arrived and found that thieves had made entry into four businesses that had their windows shattered.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

CPD investigating after 4 allegedly break into Wicker Park liquor store

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW