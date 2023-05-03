Chicago police: Man stabbed, robbed near CTA Orange Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing near a CTA Orange Line station on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim told police he was in the 4900-block of South Western Avenue at about 4:36 a.m. when a male suspect approached him with a sharp object.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim and took his personal property before fleeing.

The victim had several lacerations and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Service on the CTA Orange Line was temporarily halted Wednesday morning as police investigated.

The stabbing came hours after a man was critically stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Roseland.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

