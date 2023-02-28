Chicago police have issued an alert about downtown restaurants being targeted in a string of robberies.

Downtown Chicago businesses targeted in string of burglaries, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Businesses downtown were the target of a string of burglaries, Chicago police said.

The majority of the nearly two dozen burglaries were Sunday at downtown restaurants.

Investigators said the offender breaks doors to get in, steals property and then runs away.

The burglaries occurred in:

-500-block of North Wells Street, Saturday February 18, 2023 in the morning hours.

-300-block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday February 21, 2023 in the morning hours.

-200-block of West Institute Place, Wednesday February 22, 2023 in the afternoon hours.

-300-block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-100-block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-600-block of North State Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-500-block of North State Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-600-block of North State Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-700-block of North Wells Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-400-block of North Clark Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the morning hours.

First block of West Illinois Street, Monday February 27, 2023 in the morning hours.