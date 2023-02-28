WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Downtown Chicago businesses targeted in string of burglaries, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 12:33PM
Downtown restaurants targeted in burglaries: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police have issued an alert about downtown restaurants being targeted in a string of robberies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Businesses downtown were the target of a string of burglaries, Chicago police said.

The majority of the nearly two dozen burglaries were Sunday at downtown restaurants.

Investigators said the offender breaks doors to get in, steals property and then runs away.

The burglaries occurred in:

-500-block of North Wells Street, Saturday February 18, 2023 in the morning hours.

-300-block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday February 21, 2023 in the morning hours.

-200-block of West Institute Place, Wednesday February 22, 2023 in the afternoon hours.

-300-block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-100-block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-600-block of North State Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-500-block of North State Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-600-block of North State Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-700-block of North Wells Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

-400-block of North Clark Street, Sunday February 26, 2023 in the morning hours.

First block of West Illinois Street, Monday February 27, 2023 in the morning hours.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW