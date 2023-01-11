Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was crossing the street in the 3500-block of West Lake Street at about 11:45 a.m. when police said he was struck by a sedan going westbound.

Police said the sedan failed to stop and fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

