Chicago police: Shots fired during River North parking garage robbery; 2 in custody

Friday, April 21, 2023 11:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of four armed suspects robbed two people in a downtown parking garage Friday and fired shots at one of them who attempted to flee the scene, Chicago police said.

Two male victims were walking in a garage in the 500-block of North State Street at about 12:30 a.m. when police said four armed male suspects approached and demanded their property.

One of the victims attempted to run and police said the suspects fired shots at them.

The suspects fled on foot with the victim's property. No injuries were reported.

Two suspects are in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

