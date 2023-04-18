WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Group beats man at Northwest Side gas station, steals SUV

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:47AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was beaten and had his car stolen at a gas station on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was at a gas station in the 1600-block of North Western Avenue at about 4 a.m. when police said a group approached him and began to attack him.

The attackers then jumped into the victim's white Honda CRV and fled, police said.

The victim declined EMS treatment on the scene. The vehicle was later recovered in the 2400-block of West North Avenue.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

