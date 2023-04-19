Chicago police: Teen boy, 15, charged after group beats man at NW Side gas station, steals SUV

Chicago police said a man was beaten and had his car stolen at a gas station on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a man was beaten and had his car stolen at a gas station on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600-block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to CPD.

He was identified as one of the members of a group who, hours earlier, beat up a 56-year-old man and took his car from a gas station in the 1600-block of North Western Avenue, police said.

He is also charged in connection with the carjacking and robbery of a 63-year-old man that took place minutes later in the 500-block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to police.

SEE MORE: Chicago police: Group beats man at Northwest Side gas station, steals SUV

The boy's been charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery in a public place, robbery and possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

According to police data, 338 carjackings have occurred this year. In 2022, 1,655 carjackings were reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood