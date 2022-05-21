2 robberies happen 1 day apart at CTA bus stop in Calumet Heights, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of two robberies about a day apart at a CTA bus stop on the South Side.The incidents occurred in the 2600 block of East 93rd Street last Wednesday and Thursday about 9 a.m., police said.In both cases, the robbers had a brief conversation with the victims before demanding their property, officials said.The offenders are described as males 5-foot-7, aged 16 to 20 and with a slim build, police said.Police encourage anyone with information to call 312-747-8273.