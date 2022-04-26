Chicago crime: Man stabbed during armed robbery on CTA Red Line train in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police released a photo Tuesday of a man suspected of stabbing and robbing another man on a Red Line train Monday in Lakeview.
The attacker allegedly approached a 44-year-old man about 2:40 a.m. at the Belmont stop in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue and stabbed him with a knife before taking his property, police said.
The suspect was described as 30 to 35 years old, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.
Later Monday evening, another man was attacked during an attempted robbery at the Addison Red Line stop blocks away in Wrigleyville.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
