Chicago crime: Man stabbed during armed robbery on CTA Red Line train in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police released a photo Tuesday of a man suspected of stabbing and robbing another man on a Red Line train Monday in Lakeview.The attacker allegedly approached a 44-year-old man about 2:40 a.m. at the Belmont stop in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue and stabbed him with a knife before taking his property, police said.The suspect was described as 30 to 35 years old, police said.Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.Later Monday evening, another man was attacked during an attempted robbery at the Addison Red Line stop blocks away in Wrigleyville.